The Britney Spears case arrives in Congress

The #FreeBritney movement arrived at the U.S. Congress, where Congressmen Nancy Mace (Republican from South Carolina) and Charlie Christ (Democrat from Florida) proposed a bipartisan bill, the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation (FREE) Act, with the aim of protecting those under conservatorship.

The FREE Act is a four-point provision and includes the right to replace the guardian with a state-paid professional, a family member or a private individual, without the obligation to prove the misconduct of the previous one, as well as the introduction of an independent figure to monitor any abuses. The law also calls for total transparency in the finances of guardians and an annual report on the state of the conservatorship.

“We want to make sure that the protection is transparent and under control,” mp Mace said in an interview with the New York Times. “Britney Spears’ conservatorship is a nightmare. If it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone.”

" Let's " #FreeBritney and countless others trapped in abusive guardianships. Proud to join @RepNancyMace to introduce the #FREEAct providing federal safeguards to protect persons under guardianship from abuse and exploitation. pic.twitter.com/i0TEFDnJzJ — Congressman Charlie Crist (@RepCharlieCrist) July 20, 2021

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bob Casey have also called for more control over the protections. In a letter sent to Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, they asked for more precise data on conservatorships in the United States and how they interact with state programs. This is not the first time that politicians have come out in favour of the #FreeBritney movement. Before Mace and Crist, conservatives like Matt Gaetz also exploited the pop star’s case to support their political agenda.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has managed to choose her lawyer, and has said she will not return to a stage “until my father stops controlling my life.” We have collected the most important moments of the conservatorship affair in this article.