the children of the former couple will not testify against the father

While the nostalgic are intending for a sentence of Jennifer Aniston on Brad Pitt: «On the set of Friends it was wonderful», said the actress of her ex-husband (no news, but there are those who still hope for a reunion) the actor has much more on his mind. It’s still divorce from Angelina Jolie to hold the bench and, more than anything else, the role of the six children in the now long-standing quarrel with their mother, which, however, in the last few hours would seem to have reached a turning point.

The judge in charge of the case has decided that the boys will not testify against the father, this is strongly supported by Jolie, who a few months ago had presented to the court evidence inseparable from an active participation of the children in the divorce case.

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms Jolie a fair trial, improperly ruling out her evidence relevant to the health, safety and well-being of children, which is fundamental to her case.” reads a document filed with the Court of Appeals of the second district of California and reported by the magazine Page Six. For the plaintiff, the judge would not adequately consider the codes, according to which children should not be entrusted to a person with stories of domestic violence behind them.

Angelina Jolie would have liked the children to have their say in court, considering the fact that in California a minor of 14 years or older, if he wishes, can intervene in a trial that concerns him personally, but the court has not been of the same opinion and now the already fragile relationship between the two ex could escalate again.

The new tensions had been unleashed last March, when Jolie’s willingness to put the boys against her father had emerged. «Brad the heartbroken for the fact that Angelina has followed this path, after their marriage there are a lot of emotions left», had said a source close to the actor to Page Six. “He took responsibility for his actions and admitted his past problems, stopped drinking,” the insider continued, “The wedding was very passionate and sometimes toxic, as all couples quarreled, but they also shared many good moments”.

Of the six children of the former couple, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh Nouvel and twins Knox and Vivienne, only the location of the eldest son, who is 19 years old, has always been clear, due to a slap that Pitt, drunk, would have given him while they were on their private plane, returning from a trip. It was 2016, the beginning of the end for the Brangelina.

Loading... Advertisements

In recent years, the situation has been monitored by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services. “Pitt was cleared of any child abuse charges almost immediately,” a source revealed a few weeks ago to Us Weekly Adding: “The case remained open due to excessive caution because the Department took the matter seriously, and in the almost two years of monitored visits there has been no case that has triggered the alarm”.

Nothing has been decided yet, but the way things are going the two actors could have shared custody of the youngest children, while the 19-year-old Maddox has already announced that he no longer intends to see his father. He has already testified against Pitt in the past and no longer even wants his last name. A relationship, perhaps, irreparably compromised.

READ ALSO

Maddox Jolie Pitt “testified against her father and no longer wants to carry her last name”

READ ALSO

Angelina Jolie ready to “accuse Brad Pitt of domestic violence”