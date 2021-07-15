the controversy and defense of Noah Beck

Charli D’Amelio she is more than used to being at the center of any kind of controversy. This time the queen of TikTok was accused of twerking at a party in a club despite his 17 years. Has this really been the case? Only in part. For this reason, in the face of so much criticism, Noah Beck intervened to defend her. Let us reconstruct the facts and try to clarify matters.

recently Charli attended a party along with Lil Uzi, the City Girls and Beyoncé. On JT’s Instagram profile of the City Girls appeared a video in which D’Amelio is seen twerking with a group of people. Open heaven: some commentators have criticized her for the gesture, considered unsuitable for a seventeen-year-old, others for having entered a club despite being a minor. both gestures would be a bad example and could negatively affect his young fans.

In defense of the tiktoker rushed Noah Beck, who explained that the party was not in a club, but at the home of one of their mutual friends, and who pointed out that charli is often attacked for party taken, without any reason:

You have to let it live. Poor girl: if you breathe the wrong way you have something to say. The party was at a friend’s house, not in a club. Loading... Advertisements

Taking for granted, therefore, that the party was at a person's house and not in a local, the only accusation that remains standing is that concerning the twerk as a negative example for boys. Are the commentators right who think it is inappropriate, considering the audience of Charli D'Amelio (but she also does it in front of her mom without problems) or Noah, who argues that any excuse is good for attacking the tiktoker?














