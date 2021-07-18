The daughter of Cardi B and Offset received a 250 thousand dollar watch for her third birthday

Eccentric like few other families. We are talking about the one composed by Cardi B and Offset, the couple of American artists who for the third birthday of their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, have decided to give her a watch of over 250 thousand dollars and a personalized necklace with diamond pendants of over 90 thousand dollars.

A watch of over 250 thousand dollars, but also a personalized necklace with diamond pendants worth over 90 thousand dollars: to wear them Kulture Kiari Cephus. years? Exactly three, made and celebrated after a long ride in the carriage, before being able to blow out the candles to a cake more than 70 centimeters high, fairytale-themed. We are talking about the daughter of the two American artists Cardi B and Offset, who was able to celebrate her third birthday yesterday in the spotlight of her parents, who wanted to show on social media the great booty collected by the little Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset and Cardi B they never seem to have worried about the money, especially those spent to beautify the image of their three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. A choice that led the couple to give her already for her first birthday a chain studded with diamonds, followed the following year by a Patek, another luxury watch and a Birkin bag. In the past few hours the third episode of the series has also arrived, which documented in the Parents’ Instagram stories, seems to have made the child live a new adventure. In fact, Kulture Kiari Cephus had the chance to arrive at the birthday place with a carriage, followed by a pony ride in a private zoo-like facility organized by family members, and then end with a long walk where the little girl met a Disney princess. After celebrating at the table with her parents, the little girl, under her mother’s watchful room, opened the two most important gifts: on the one hand a personalized necklace with diamond pendants worth over 90 thousand dollars, packaged by the designer of the pink diamond by Lil Uzi Vert, on the other hand an imposing watch, a personalized Richard Mille , from over 250 thousand dollars.

Cardi B between fashion and second pregnancy

The little girl, who appeared very surprised by the gift, did not seem very interested in the jewels given by her parents, much more exalted and happy for the moment of celebration than her. Immediately on the web there were criticisms of the two artists for the naturalness with which a mountain of money was spent on these gifts, but above all many wondered what a watch was for for a girl of just three years. The answer behind the luxury to which Kulture Kiari Cephus has been accustomed, was given just some time ago by the singer who stated that children do not tend to have very developed fashion senses and need guidance at first. Meanwhile, in recent weeks, during the Bet Awards 2021, Cardi B openly showed off his belly during the performance on stage, making public the secret of Pulcinella: the couple, after fighting for a divorce that seemed inevitable, will have a new child. Jewelers can be happy about it.