The Daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Be Called Diana… or Oprah

Meghan Markle is due to give birth to a baby girl by this summer. As with each new royal baby, the first name that this child will bear remains a mystery and everyone has their own guess. Especially bookmakers.

Among British bookmakers, this is the most exciting question: what the first name will the next royal baby bear? This time, it is the second child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, whose arrival is very soon. If the couple did not want to specify the date of delivery, it should take place in early summer. Bookmakers have already registered their bets on specialized sites.

The Duke and Duchess had revealed the sex of the child, during their resounding interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Perhaps they will pay tribute to this moment … Since according to The Telegraph, Oprah appears in the list of potential first names of the baby, alongside Elisabeth, Alice or Philippa. It has also gained popularity among bookmakers following the death of Prince Philip on April 9.

As for the little girl’s middle name, it could well be Diana, in tribute to Harry’s mother who would have turned 60 on July 1st. This name is already worn by her cousin, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, daughter of Prince William.

Meghan and Harry had surprised everyone by choosing Archie as the first name for their first child, born in May 2019.