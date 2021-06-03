Celebrity

The Daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Be Called Diana… or Oprah

Posted on
Meghan Markle and  Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is due to give birth to a baby girl by this summer. As with each new royal baby, the first name that this child will bear remains a mystery and everyone has their own guess. Especially bookmakers.

Among British bookmakers, this is the most exciting question: what the first name will the next royal baby bear? This time, it is the second child of  Meghan Markle and  Prince Harry, whose arrival is very soon. If the couple did not want to specify the date of delivery, it should take place in early summer. Bookmakers have already registered their bets on specialized sites.

The Duke and Duchess had revealed the sex of the child, during their resounding interview with  Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. Perhaps they will pay tribute to this moment … Since according to  The Telegraph, Oprah appears in the list of potential first names of the baby, alongside Elisabeth, Alice or Philippa. It has also gained popularity among bookmakers following the death of Prince Philip on April 9.

As for the little girl’s middle name, it could well be Diana, in tribute to Harry’s mother who would have turned 60 on July 1st. This name is already worn by her cousin, Princess  Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, daughter of Prince William.

 

Meghan and Harry had surprised everyone by choosing Archie as the first name for their first child, born in May 2019.

 

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

115
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
91
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
59
Entertainment

Will Cardi B Have a Big Role at SummerSlam?
52
Entertainment

Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie
30
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown: Age, Private Life and Films of the Actress
27
Games

Far Cry 6: A Vaas Easter Egg Is Hidden in the Gameplay Video
26
Entertainment

Amazon Buys Hollywood Studio From James Bond Films
25
Games

Zelda: Ocarina of Time Once Featured Portal-Style Gameplay
24
Games

God Of War Ragnarok: Game Name Still Unclear, Despite Speculation
23
Fashion

Kendall Jenner and Her Sisters Replaced by Bella Thorne’s Family?
To Top