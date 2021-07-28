the daughter of the well-known politician in a bikini. Do you know who he is?

Boris Johnson’s daughter was the protagonist of a photo shoot in a bikini.

Lara Johnson-Wheeler 28 years old and not inclined so far to public appearances, explained that the courage to show themselves in bikinis it came to her from Kim Kardashian. The photos, all in black and white, were taken for an interview with Tatler, the well-known fashion and company magazine.

Lara is the eldest daughter of the British Prime Minister and his second wife. Wheeler, Marina. It was she who said that she was inspired by Kim Kardashian to face this photo shoot.

“The goal of looking ‘big’, with a very small waist, is highly desirable,” said Lara, who in the pictures sports a bra and a pair of matching underpants, all worn under a transparent top and skirt.

In another shot, Boris Johnson’s daughter shows herself with a black tight skirt and a matching corset. Above, as also reported by the Mirror, Lara wears a short cardigan with a single button fastened, combining the look with the same stiletto heels.

Lara is the oldest of Boris and Marina’s four children

The 28-year-old admitted to wearing modeling garments in the past, but also to have struggled to find the right ones. “It is clear that I have a lot to learn,” the young woman said.

During the interview, he also stated that he had found a couple of Spanx products that made her feel more “safe” with clothes that she would normally have felt uncomfortable wearing.

Lara is the oldest of the four children of Boris and Marina, from whom she separated in 2018 after 25 years of marriage. The others are Milo, 26 and Theodore, 22 and Cassia, 24.

Boris is also the dad of Wilfred, born from the union with his third wife Johnson, Carrie.