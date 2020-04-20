The Delta Festival 2020 postponed to 25, 26 and 27 September 2020

Due to the coronavirus, no gathering of any kind will take place before (at least) mid-July. Originally organized on 4, 5 and 6 July, the Delta Festival has chosen to postpone the event at least next September, for the festival (which will host Sean Paul) will be held on 25, 26 and 27 September 2020.

“For several weeks, our community, which counts more than 90 000 people on the event Facebook, expresses a profound motivation for the conduct of the festival. This report responds primarily to the very high expectation. We want to offer a moment of reunion to all of you when this crisis will be passed and ensure that the cultural offering”announces the festival in a press release.

And that’s not all ! “And as good news never come alone, we have the pleasure to announce that Vladimir Nightmare joined the program for this sixth edition”says the festival. In parallel, the Delta does its utmost to ensure the presence of the artists announced.