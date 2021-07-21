the divorce Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the second episode of the Podcast series by the lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia

available from today, Wednesday 21 July, the second episode of the podcast series Until Agreement Does Not Separate You, edited by Maria Luisa Missiaggia, lawyer Matrimonialist and the Family of the Forum of Rome, with thirty years of experience in the field and founder of Studiodonne ONLUS.

At the center of this new appointment is the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia traces the history of the two Hollywood stars and guides the listener through what were the most salient phases of their divorce lawsuit.

The aim of the podcast is to raise awareness of the choice, if necessary, of an agreement instead of a trial in court. Only in this way, in fact, is it possible to reduce the time and guarantee the best conditions for both parties and, even more so, for any children of minor age.

In this episode, the lawyer points out how, in the long legal case between Pitt and Jolie, it was the boys of the former couple who suffered the most. Involved in the trial by the mother for custody, they witnessed the clash between their parents who, blinded by the desire to inflict wrongs on each other, underestimated their state of mind.

“Unlike what happens in California, in Italy children must be heard by a judge, under penalty of nullity of the process” says the lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia, who continues: “However, I have chosen to deal with this issue starting from one of the media cases that have made the most talk over the years, because I believe that even here there is still much to do for the protection of people of minor age in the divorce phase of their parents. That’s why I want to sensitize those who listen to the fact that you can separate with love and that the fastest process is agreement. Because only in this way can we shorten the time of the causes and protect the children who are never to blame».

Until Agreement Does Not Separate You is a podcast series by the lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia that you can listen to for free streaming on platforms Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.

Click here to listen to the second episode on Spotify.