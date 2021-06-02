News

The Duke Who Will Accompany The Queen In Prince Philip’s Place On Her Birthday

Posted on

He also lives in Kensington Palace and all his life has been very close to Queen Felipe as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William. So naturally, the Duke will accompany the Queen on the Trooping the Color taking place on June 12.

What will the parade look like?

Trooping the Color in 2020. (Pool /.)

It will be a much smaller celebration than previous ones, given the pandemic. The official Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Color, will not take place in its traditional form in central London this year. Instead, royalty will hold a scaled-down parade in the Windsor Castle Quadrangle, as they did in 2020, where the monarch is expected to be joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, agree with the Daily Mail.

Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

99
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
81
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
53
Entertainment

Will Cardi B Have a Big Role at SummerSlam?
48
Entertainment

Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie
27
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown: Age, Private Life and Films of the Actress
25
Entertainment

Amazon Buys Hollywood Studio From James Bond Films
25
Games

Far Cry 6: A Vaas Easter Egg Is Hidden in the Gameplay Video
22
Games

God Of War Ragnarok: Game Name Still Unclear, Despite Speculation
21
Fashion

Kendall Jenner and Her Sisters Replaced by Bella Thorne’s Family?
20
Games

Zelda: Ocarina of Time Once Featured Portal-Style Gameplay
To Top