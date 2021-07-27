the ex-girlfriend accuses him of treason

Sommer Ray recounted his suspicions in an interview

Sommer Ray accused Machine Gun Kelly of cheated on her with his current girlfriend Megan Fox. The influencer, interviewed by Logan Paul for his podcast “Impaulsive”, received the fateful question about his relationship with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker: Sommer responded with a weighty accusation of betrayal.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker met on the set of the movie “Switchbalde Grass”, and Megan also appeared in the music video for MGK’s “Bloody Valentine”. On that occasion, Ray claims, he would have betrayed her, since he had prevented her from going to see him on the set. When asked for explanations, Baker would have justified himself by blaming the anti Covid-19 restrictions. Another reason for suspicion for Ray was that MGK turned off the phone every night, with the excuse that the vibrations did damage to health, when in reality according to the influencer it was to avoid receiving night calls.

Megan Fox had been married to Brian Austin Green for six years, but the two separated in May last year. A month later, Megan Fox and Kelly made their relationship public. “I thought Megan Fox was older than Colson, as she already has children,” commented Sommer Ray. “But on the other hand, even if I had been in Kelly I would have cheated on my girlfriend for one like Megan Fox” he added, ironically.

In any case, Ray has gone on with his life. The fitness influencer allegedly told Logan Paul that she wasn’t all that sorry for the end of the love story, as she and Colson had never even gone to bed together. “I always wait three months before taking this step with a man, and Colson didn’t pass the test,” Ray explained. Neither Machine Gun Kelly nor Megan Fox have yet commented on the statements.