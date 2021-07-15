The farewell to Turin is bitter after years as a protagonist. Sirigu, the new life is Genoa

Salvatore Sirigu he said goodbye to Turin and do it like this, after beautiful years, with the european champion medal around his neck, he has a sweet and bitter aftertaste. Because the last round of waltz did not go as hoped. Because the farewell did not consume as the assumptions would have recommended, until a year ago. A cornerstone of Turin that greets the gang with the club that tries to hold him back but with the roads that then divide. But no. Instead the story ended in an unexpected way, with the ds Vagnati who informs him that it is no longer an integral part of the project until he also thinks about the termination of the contract. Spending review. It ‘s touched to end up in the role of the branch to be cut right to the goalkeeper who has been among the best of these years of ups and downs grenade.

Now Genoa. He will take the legacy of Mattia Perin, in a story of sliding doors that would have seen perhaps Perin leave Juventus to go to Genoa and Sirigu end up in bianconero as heir to Gianluigi Buffon, second behind Wojchech Szczesny. Nothing done. Juve always has Perin at the start and maybe he will take Antonio Mirante. On Sirigu there was also Napoli, but they have not yet sold David Ospina. There was also Cagliari, but it has not yet found the right buyer for Alessio Cragno. So the Genoa. Who has accelerated the times and signed, today, a contract of 1 + 1 with the goalkeeper. Champion of Europe.