Sports

The FIGC has confirmed the exclusion of Chievo Verona from Serie B

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

On Thursday morning the Federal Council of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) dismissed the action of six clubs against the decision of the Supervisory Commission of the FIGC itself to exclude them from their respective championships: Chievo Verona from Serie B and Carpi, Novara, Sambenedettese, Paganese and Casertana from Serie C. The reason for the exclusion of Chievo – which could put an end to the very existence of the club – would be the installment of some debts of the company, on which the FIGC has expressed some reservations.

In a statement, Chievo wrote that “it takes note of the decision of the Federal Council of the FIGC and, reiterating that it has operated in line with current and federal regulations for registration in the Serie B 21/22 championship, announces that it is already working on the appeal to the CONI Guarantee Board”, the last possibility to attempt registration in the championship.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

432
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
328
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
327
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
314
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
298
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
293
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
273
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
262
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
234
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
212
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top