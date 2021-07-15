The FIGC has confirmed the exclusion of Chievo Verona from Serie B

On Thursday morning the Federal Council of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) dismissed the action of six clubs against the decision of the Supervisory Commission of the FIGC itself to exclude them from their respective championships: Chievo Verona from Serie B and Carpi, Novara, Sambenedettese, Paganese and Casertana from Serie C. The reason for the exclusion of Chievo – which could put an end to the very existence of the club – would be the installment of some debts of the company, on which the FIGC has expressed some reservations.

In a statement, Chievo wrote that “it takes note of the decision of the Federal Council of the FIGC and, reiterating that it has operated in line with current and federal regulations for registration in the Serie B 21/22 championship, announces that it is already working on the appeal to the CONI Guarantee Board”, the last possibility to attempt registration in the championship.