the fight for custody of children continues

There is no sign of the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for the childcare. Albeit in recent days in the United States someone rumored of a alleged truce, the two returned to the places of battle. And, two months after interim measure which he attributed to the American actor joint custody of the boys, an important victory has come for the diva of Hollywood.

The California court of appeals, in fact, has challenged John W Ouderkirk, the judge who oversaw the divorce and – precisely – the decisions related to the custody of the children. At the root of this decision there is a conflict of interest: basically, Ouderkirk failed to explain enough business relations with Anne Kiley, which is part of the defense lawyers by Pitt.

«The ethical violation of the Judge Ouderkirk, considered together with the information disclosed about his recent professional relationships with Pitt’s lawyers, he could induce a objective person, knowledge of all the facts, to reasonably nourish a doubt on the ability of the judge to be impartial,” the court ruled. “Removal is therefore necessary.” All to be redone therefore for the actor.

Among other things Ouderkirk had even officiated the wedding of the Brangiolina in France, in 2014: no one was surprised when five years later, at the time of the divorce, the couple had chosen him as own judge, to ensure greater privacy in the procedures. But then, according to Angelina, last summer he would not have declared that he was in charge of other processes in which he also works Kiley, Anne.

«When you play the role of private judge, you must comply with the rule of maximum transparency», is the comment of Robert Olson, Jolie’s lawyer, who had already requested the removal of Ouderkirk, but a judge of the lower court had determined that the application had arrived Too late. On the appeal, the Court of Appeal overturned the decision, effectively assigning a point to Angelina.

And by throwing new fuel on the fire of the legal battle.

