The first group of women graduates of the Guerlain X UNESCO program “Women for Bees” meets Angelina Jolie

PARIS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Women in the first cohort of the “Women for Bees” entrepreneurial beekeeping program began training at the OFA (French Observatory of Apidology) in the hills of Sainte-Baume, Provence, on June 21. This month-long training programme enabled participants to acquire the theoretical and practical knowledge of beekeeping needed to create and manage a sustainable beekeeping business. As new entrepreneurs, these women will become part of a global community of beekeepers who, together with their swarms of bees, will strengthen local biodiversity and pass on their knowledge.





On the last day of the programme, the graduates discussed their work at length with the UNHCR Special Envoy, as well as Muse Guerlain, Angelina Jolie. Angelina Jolie has been dedicated to refugee and conservation issues for twenty years and has witnessed first-hand the impact of environmental destruction on human security and local communities. Its foundation in Cambodia is committed to preserving tropical rainforest and wildlife in the Samlot Protected Area. It has also been funding schools for girls in various countries, including Afghanistan and Kenya, for many years and strongly believes in the power to educate and train women, who in turn will continue to share their skills in their respective communities. During her visit to the OFA, Jolie met the first cohort of women who completed the “Women for Bees” program. Through online meetings, it will continue to follow the beekeepers who will participate in future editions of the course, but who have not been able to travel to France on this occasion due to the pandemic.

“Women for Bees” creates an international network of beekeepers able to share their scientific knowledge and local expertise on the crucial role played by bees and pollination in ensuring the food security of the planet. The program already includes European beekeepers and will be extended to China, Russia, Cambodia, Ethiopia and many other countries in the next 5 years until 2025.

“We think of a bee-free future as science fiction, but bee populations are decreasing all over the world, due to human activity. The implications for our food supply, for biodiversity, if we continue on this path, are apocalyptic. When I started working with Guerlain, we often talked about bees. Then we began to seriously consider what to do to improve the situation, what we can do for both bees and women. The global sisterhood that is being born with the ‘Women for Bees’ program is very exciting.” Angelina Jolie

