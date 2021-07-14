The First Teaser Trailer for the Smurfs: Mission Vileaf Has Been Released

Company Microids and studio OSome released the first trailer for the upcoming short platform adventure blockbuster of The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf. As we remember, this is the first game of the upcoming four dedicated to Smurfs.

In The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf, the heroes will have another confrontation with their main ill-wisher, the evil sorcerers Gargamel. This time, he managed to bring out a harmful plant, which the Smurfs fall into the trap of. And it is up to four of our heroes to defeat him and save the forest.

The game is scheduled to premiere on October 26, 2021, when it will appear on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. And in 2022, it will be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

In addition to digital editions, boxed editions are also planned. The improved Smurftastic edition includes three 10×15 cm lithographs, a keychain, and a set of stickers. The collectible set will also include a digital soundtrack and a 14.5 cm tall Strongman figurine.