The Flashback of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and other gossip

Weekend, time to retrace together the gossip and the most exciting stories of the past week, what will have happened in the lives of the celebs? From the confirmation of the flashback between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, to the trip to Venice by Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, up to the royals, protagonists of Ascot. All that, perhaps, you have lost.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it’s true love: the first kiss captured by photographers

Between the two most talked about ex of the moment the spark has really struck again: the “Bennifer” are back.

The singer and the actor were photographed in Malibu, during a dinner for the birthday of her sister. And in the meantime there are those who assure that they had never forgotten.

Will Meghan Markle accompany Harry to London for the inauguration of the statue of Lady Diana?

The US press says “yes”, but from the UNITED KINGDOM comes the denial, and the royal watchers go down hard: “His presence would turn the event into a circus,” said author Phil Dampier. Harry will stay only for what is strictly necessary and to have lunch with Elizabeth II, who invited him to Windsor. Will they smooth out misunderstandings?

Stand aside, Elizabeth is back (and saber both Camilla and Kate)

At the G7 Queen Elizabeth was the undisputed protagonist, even of gags, between bursting jokes and unforgettable scenes. In this she had an excellent teacher, her husband Philip of Edinburgh. Good save the Queen, All the time.

