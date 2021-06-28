The Forest PC Game Download Full Version

Sandbox survival horror with a first-person perspective ( FPP ). The Forest is the work of the independent study SKS Games known princ IP almente by the success of smartphones End Night.

The Forest is a first-person horror game with strong survival elements. The game was produced by the Endnight Games studio, which had the End Night mobile account. The company was founded by people who previously worked in special effects in movies like Tron: Legacy or 300. The Forest download español.

The Forest Plot

We play the role of a man who survived the plane crash. The hero wakes up in the Nau frag io and, like Robinson Crusoe, trying to survive by building a shelter and foraging for food. However, it quickly turns out that the Nau frag is not alone on the island, apart from him in the jungle there is a tribe of mutants: the cannibals.

The Forest Mechanics

The forest in the title is partly dynamic: the weather is constantly changing and some plants grow and wilt, as well as a daily cycle. The island also has an extensive system of underground caves and tunnels connecting them, giving the player complete freedom to explore the world. Survival items play an important role here: we need to cut trees for firewood or as a building material for shelter, it is also necessary to search for food, hunt animals, and grow plants.

We must fight against mutant attacks both day and night. The extensive crafting system allows you to build your own weapons and traps, and the game also offers stealth elements, and often the best way to survive is to avoid contact with cannibals. Interestingly, the tribe of mutants does not behave like animals: each of them has its own beliefs, traditions, and relationships with other members of the clan.

Title: The Forest

Genre: Survival / Horror

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

The Forest minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor : Intel Dual-Core 2.4 GHz

Memory : 4 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce 8800GT

DirectX : Version 9.0

Hard disk: 5 GB of free space

Sound Card: DirectX -compatible

The Forest Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor : processor Quad-Core

Memory : 4 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560

DirectX : Version 9.0

Hard disk: 5 GB of free space

Sound Card: DirectX -compatible

