the four-way outing with boyfriends

The two stars with their respective boyfriends met in Los Angeles

Four-way appointment for two famous American stars: Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox had dinner with their respective boyfriends, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly. The two American rappers are currently collaborating on the album “Tickets to my downfall”.

The four enjoyed the spectacle of a martial arts bout at UFC 260 in Las Vegas, in which Ngannou defeated Miocic. Travis Barker, drummer of Blink-182, was sitting right next to Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker. After that the two couples went to drink at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, albeit seated at different tables.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met last year on the set of the thriller “Midnight in the switchgrass,” and made their relationship official last July. Megan Fox was married to Brian Austin Green: the two were engaged for six years, and they met that she was 17, he 30. They had three children. The current boyfriend seems to have long-term plans with Megan: the rapper has a pendant around his neck containing drops of his girlfriend’s blood: disturbing and romantic.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been together since January but the two had been friends for many years. Travis Barker told in an interview how he was happy to be engaged to a woman with children (Kourtney has three children): “Until now I have always dated girls who do not have children and I found it quite difficult. I think they had a hard time understanding why I couldn’t go out to dinner every night. Now I spend time with a woman who is a great mom and a great friend. I don’t have to worry about those things anymore. It comes naturally. It’s a mature thing“.

