The Fourth Expansion to Phoenix Point Is Called Corrupted Horizons.

Posted on
Publisher Prime Matter and the studio Snapshot Games announced new releases of turn-based strategy Phoenix Point.

A new, improved, and expanded Behemoth Edition is being prepared for the game. This version will launch on October 1 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And a little later, it will be updated for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series for free.

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition will include four content expansions in addition to the base game: Blood and TitaniumLegacy of the AncientsFestering Skies, and the new Corrupted Horizons. In addition, players are promised revamped controller support and all previously released patches, edits, and updates.

At the same time, on October 1, the fourth expansion to Phoenix Point will be released on PC, a content expansion called Corrupted Horizons, which will be available on consoles as part of the Behemoth Edition. Details about him have not yet been revealed.

