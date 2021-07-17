«The friendship with Kanye West, the apology to Kris Humphries and that hard video»

Kim Kardashian freewheeling. During the televised reunion of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”the famous reality show which ended this year after well twenty seasons, the showgirl has not escaped the questions of the presenter, primarily on the recent divorce with Kanye West. “He is the father of my children, we will always be a family», reveals to Andy Cohen. “All this time he’s been a friend, I can’t seem to see it go away».

On the reasons for the breakup, Kim remains vague: “We had different visions on some issues. But I don’t want anyone to think that did not give his best in this report,’ he says. “We have four children together (North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2) and as parents we have tried all the way, also for their happiness”. In any case, the 40-year-old entrepreneur assured that the co-parenting it’s going well.

“We respect each other, I will stay forever a big fan of his. On the other hand, love is not never missed: what I celebrated with him, I consider it my first true marriage». Although Kim had some behind him already two: four years with the music producer Damon Thomas (from 2000 to 2004) and only 72 daysi with the NBA star Kris Humphries: “For months I tried to call him, I’m sorry the way I handled the matter.”

In short, he feels he has to apology, but apparently no longer had contacts with him: «Once I met Kris al Beverly Hills Hotel while I was out and about with my daughter North and pregnant with Saint. When he saw me, he got up and he’s gone, we had the tables close by. All his friends greeted me, he looked at me and he did not speak to me. We broke in the worst way, but I learned so much».

Kim, finally, also responds directly to some questions about his hard video, filmed in 2003 with the boyfriend of the time, Ray J, and published online unbeknownst to them in 2007: «I would like to erase it from my life, but you can’t. Even though so many years have passed, I know I’ll have to living together forever», says the showgirl. “I don’t know if our reality show would have had the same success without that scandal, probably not.

Maximum honesty.

