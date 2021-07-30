The Highest Paid Celebrities of 2020, from Kylie Jenner to Ariana Grande

He thinks about it Forbes, every year, to make us feel very poor, and very envious, with the ranking of the 100 highest paid celebrities in the world. Perhaps a little less rich, at the end of this 2020, a complicated year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, between concerts and tours canceled, theaters and cinemas closed, filming of films, series and TV programs postponed. Overall, the stars in 2020 earned 200 million less (we always talk about gross revenues in dollars).

Kylie & Kanye

The richest of 2020 is a woman, the web star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, with 590 million dollars thanks to its make-up empire, Kylie Cosmetics, great commercial success thanks above all to social networks (it has more than 175 million followers). Jenner owes its huge income to the sale of 51% of his company to Coty last January. even if Forbes she investigated her heritage, what is certain is that the richest of the Jenner/Kardashian clan does not give up her beloved bags.

Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, California © Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Let’s stay in the family with the number two in the ranking, Kanye West, Kylie’s brother-in-law and husband of Kim Kardashian. The highest paid musician in the world, in a very particular year in which he even announced his candidacy (then withdrawn) in the American elections of 7 November last, takes home “only” 170 million dollars, thanks above all to the adidas Yeezy sneakers line. Rich, yes, but with a heart of gold: he donated two million dollars to the daughter of George Floyd.

Athletes

Among the sportsmen, beloved by the public and sponsors who shell out millions to have them as testimonials, the richest of 2020 is Roger Federer (in third place overall), the first tennis player in history at the top of the athletes category, with 106.3 million dollars, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with 105. The Portuguese player, in force at Juventus since 2018 after 9 years with Real Madrid, from the Turin club takes 30 million Euros (net) per year. And among various sponsorships, he also launched a line of sunglasses. Ronaldo ousts Lionel Messi, (104 million dollars) the Argentine champion of Barcelona, 438 goals to his credit, who has one of the richest contracts in football and lends his face to various brands, including Adidas, Gatorade, Huawei, Mastercard and Pepsi. Then there’s the Brazilian Neymar Jr. the Paris Saint Germain striker, who this year earned 95.5 million and who boasts the most profitable contract of all: 350 million dollars in 5 years to move from Barcelona to the club French. And he is also the second most popular athlete on social media, with 244 million total followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his cr7 Italia Independent line of sunglasses

From soccer to American basketball: the richest is LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018, which has earned 88.2 million, 60 thanks to sponsorships, of which it is actually king: for 2K Sports, AT&T, Beats, Coca-Cola, GMC, KIA Motors, Nike, RIMOWA and Walmart. But it’s money that “King James” also uses to promote the importance of education and to help communities in Akron, Ohio, his hometown, with the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Hollywood &Co

Hollywood’s highest-paid actor is Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock”,, the former wrestling star of Canadian and Samoan descent and star of very popular films (including the various ” Fast & Furious “ and Yumanji Island). It has earned 87.5 million dollars, also thanks to the upcoming films, Black Adam and Red Notice, followed, with 71.5 million, by Ryan Reynolds, just 44 years old and husband of Blake Lively, star of Gossip Girl, the iconic and super stylish TV series of which we will soon be able to see the reboot . Like “The Rock,” Reynolds will also be in Red Notice, netflix’s new action thriller, with Gal Gadot, while in Six Underground he will play (look at it!) the role of a billionaire. The plaintiff is also co-owner of Aviation Gin, which made him cash out more of 48 million dollars.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Splashnews ©

She is no longer an actress, although she made her debut as a stand-up comedian and with the sitcom Ellen, but he works on TV and in Hollywood he knows practically everyone: he is Ellen DeGeneres, which with 84 million dollars is the second richest woman in the ranking (12th place overall). Host since 2003 of her famous talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she is also the creator and producer of the talent show Little Big Shots.

The Golden Hugues

Elton John, 73 years old, surprisingly with 81 million beats all the young stars of the moment, from Taylor Swift (in 25th place) to Ed Sheeran (in 23rd), and even Ariana Grande. More than a pop star, a legend. Which has gained a lot with the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour, ($212 million in 2019 alone). But she also sang and played from home.

Behind him you place Ariana Grande, 27 years old, the richest woman in music with 72 million dollars, which in 2019 earned 146 thanks to the Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande in Lanvin © Ariana Grande in Lanvin RUBA / IPA

the Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe and Kevin) return to the charts after the reunion tour and are placed at number 20, with 68.5 million, between concerts and records sold. But the three brothers are also actors and producers, and have famous consorts: Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood star, Joe with Sophie Turner, the Sansa Stark of Game of Thrones. In July, Sophie gave birth to their first daughter. Nick, on the other hand, apparently loves the animalier very much.

The richest in the kitchen

The only chef among the magnificent 100 richest of 2020 is Gordon Ramsey, which ranks 19th and earned $70 million in 2020. The multi-starred English chef, 54, owns 35 restaurants all over the world, including London, the United States, Italy and France, is the author of numerous books and is a TV superstar: he has produced and hosted many successful cooking shows worldwide including Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef.