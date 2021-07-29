the interview with Oprah, an Emmy nominee

This time it is appropriate to say it: like them no one ever. while The Crown, Bridgerton and The Mandalorian they are busy counting who has received the most nominations, sifting through the very long list of Emmy nominations, two names never seen before stand out. Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry. The rebellious couple succeeded in another feat. They are the first royals competing for the Oscars of American TV.

Meghan Markle and Harry Emmy nominees

We are talking, logically, about the controversial interview that the Dukes of Sussex have given to the queen of stars and stripes TV, Oprah Winfrey. their Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, which aired for the first time in the United States on the CBS network last March 7, is in the five nominations in the category “Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special”. To know if he will win, we have to wait until September 19, during the awards ceremony.

It was certainly a success. In the United States alone it was followed by 17 million people. Not to mention those who saw her in Britain the next night and in the rest of the world. Italy included.



What the Dukes of Sussex said to Oprah Winfrey

During the two-hour special, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry listed all the falsehoods that, according to them, would have been reported in the newspapers. They told how the desire to abandon everything and move to America was born. And the mental health problems of the former actress, who revealed that she had thought about suicide. They accused, without too many words, of racism the British royal family. Or rather, a member, whose identity they did not want to reveal (but who then assured they were not referring either to Queen Elizabeth, or to the Prince Philip). Guilty of having asked for the gradation of the color of the skin of Archie. Then there was Harry’s very harsh attack on his father, the Prince Charles. Finally, there was no shortage of lies. Like the one suggested by Meghan Markle. And that is that Archie was not given the title of prince as the son of a black woman.

The announcement of the arrival of Lilibet Diana

But it was also the interview where Harry and Meghan announced to the world that they were expecting a baby girl. The little Lilibet Diana, whose name pays homage to the childhood nickname of Harry’s grandmother, the Queen Elizabeth, and also honors Princess Diana, was born a few months later, on June 4.

Meanwhile, The Crown counts its nominations

So, will Harry and Meghan be the first real royals to win a TV Oscar? Why the “fake” ones of The Crown they have already blown up the bench in recent years. And this year they are in pole position to do the same. There are, in fact, 24 nominations that the Netflix TV series has snatched (on a par with The Mandalorian of Disney +).

The fourth season of The Crown it tells a fictionalized version (or rather, diana’s version) of the period in which Harry’s parents, the Princess Dianat and Prince Charles, they met, got married and started a family. All under the constant pressures of court life. Emma Corrin (Lady Diana) and Josh O’Connor (Carlo) were both nominated in the category of leading actors. Together with Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II. And to Gillian Anderson, which gives voice and movement to the prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

