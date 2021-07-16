The Italian Khaby Lame flies on TikTok: now he is third in the world for followers – Cronaca

Chivasso (Turin) _ He had landed on social media after having lost his job as a worker due to Covid: now he is the third person in the world for the number of followers on TikTok, over 73 million (more than Mark Zuckerberg, Gianluca Vacchi and Chiara Ferragni) and recently he also ended up in the New York Times. He is Khaby Lame, the Italian influencer that has conquered the web. The social media star, born in Chivasso, tells his rise on TikTok with comic sketches and how he has gained extraordinary popularity. The Italian boy has therefore climbed another position in the ranking: now he is on the podium on the platform of Chinese origin, behind only Charli D’Amelio and singer and dancer Addison Rae. The Piedmontese comic talent has surpassed the 24-year-old model Bella Poarch, among the most famous on the social platform.

Khaby Lame, 21, it is gaining many followers at a great speed: maintaining this rhythm the first positions are not so far away. Addison Rae’s second place is at less than 10 million followers (81.1), charli D’Amelio’s first a little more difficult: 117 million followers. And this is how a turinese boy originally from Senegal, former worker with a housewife mom and dad on layoffs, equipped only with a smartphone and a plastic bottle to support him while recording his sketches, he becomes the perfect hero for the Italian colonization by the oriental app.









But why so much success? Algorithm prioritizes talent over celebrity status and intends to “free” the teen ager (and not only them) from the idea of perfection suggested by the aesthetics of Zuckerberg’s social network. Here, in short, the so-called storytelling must be able to entertain. In this sense, Khaby is perfect: it doesn’t matter if behind him the jamb of the door of the bedroom located between the social housing of the province of Turin is consumed, the attention is (finally) all aboutthe close-up of a formidable facial mimicry. Expressions that are at the center of the now legendary video-reaction, clips in which Lame does, in essence, satire of the same social networks, blurring the nonsense of the network with that comedy of the absurd back so much in force in recent times, especially among Gen Z.

