The Long-Awaited NieR: Automata Patch for PC Will Be Released on July 15

NieR: Automata for PC will receive its first patch on July 15th – after numerous complaints from players, the response to which took “just” 4 years.

The release of the game on Steam formally took place in March 2017, so this period turned out to be even longer. Audience outrage at the situation has continued to this day – in particular, Reddit users wrote about this last month .

The players were especially angry that the Xbox Game Pass version of the project received these fixes a long time ago.

The content of the patch was reported on the project page on the same Steam. It includes:

The ability to play in full-screen mode

Fidelity FX support

Automatically enable HDR if the system supports it

Improved anti-aliasing

Improved lighting (three settings)

4K textures for the user interface

Fixed bugs in cut-scenes, and also improved bitrate, and added support for 60FPS

Other technical improvements

You can switch between full screen and windowed modes via Alt + Enter

The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when playing on a controller.