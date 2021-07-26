News

The “long” hand of Photoshop by Khloé Kardashian

It’s so full of errors the long history between Photoshop and the Kardashians that it is difficult not to think that the sisters queens of reality tv do not take advantage of it as soon as possible: for this reason the network arises as soon as it notices an unrealistic detail. So it happened for the new photos in which Khloè Kardashian poses for her Good American clothing line: photo in which some parts of his body are visibly strange.

Khloè, in dazzling form, in these images shows in fact huge hands and gigantic feet: too much, not to speculate on yet another photo editing.

For this reason, shortly after posting them, he left the blur. This time, however, the reality star and entrepreneur wanted to set the course on Twitter, explaining that the effect (however unrealistic) is due to the lens used to shoot. “Haha, I’m bursting. We shot with a camera lens that creates a stretch effect. The closer the object is to the camera, the longer they stretch. Don’t worry: I still have normal-sized hands and fingers.”

«Personally – he wrote in another tweet – I think this goal is beautiful. It gives the photo a different feel and not the same old image as always». Glad she…
In the gallery above the worst Photoshop of the Kardashians

Here the Photoshop of the VIPs:

Kendall Jenner in the fan crosshairs (again) for Photoshop

The first post without Photoshop by The Kardashians


