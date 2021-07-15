Games

The Main Theme of the Fifth Season of Fall Guys Was “Jungle”

The developers of the battle royale Fall Guys announced the theme of the next season – it became “jungle”.

The details of the fifth season are still scarce, and the release date has not yet been announced – but from the art, you can see new costumes, including pirate ones, adventurer outfits, and so on.

To reveal the theme of the season, users had to find the answer to a special riddle, which took them just over an hour. The release of the last season took place on March 22, its main theme was “the distant future”.

