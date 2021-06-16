The Medium will soon no longer be exclusive to Xbox

The Medium, the psychological horror game by Bloober Team, was previously only available to the Xbox community including PC. But that will soon change. The game will lose its Microsoft exclusivity this year.

Less in the context of E3 2021 and more by the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) it was confirmed that “The Medium” appears for the PS5 . The release date refers to September 3, 2021 . If you haven’t tried the title yet because you don’t have an Xbox console or a powerful PC, you can switch to the PS5 in the future.

The Medium is coming to PS5

The third-person psychological horror was released on January 28, 2021 exclusively for the Xbox Series X / S and PC . Owners of an Xbox Game Pass were even allowed to play “The Medium” from day 1 at no extra cost.

The whole thing comes as a bit of a surprise, since no official website has yet mentioned that the title will receive a PS5 release. But the description shows that “The Medium” even expects “full support of the DualSense controller” on the PS5 . So the development studio has once again tinkered with the title in order to build in the corresponding features sensibly.

You should definitely give the chance a chance. As long as there is no new Silent Hill on the market, there will probably be nothing comparable at first. You can read our test of the game