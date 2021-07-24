the most beautiful royal wedding shoes

Annabelle Spranklen says well, who in one of her articles for Tatler he claims that often, in a glitzy royal wedding ceremony, the detail that is noticed less are the shoes. In fact, we focus on the splendid dress, on the princely tiara, or even on the floral bouquet, but we never pay too much attention to what the brides have on their feet, thus losing elegant details.

From meticulously handmade sartorial designs with intricate details almost invisible to the naked eye to low-key high street heels, over the years there have been some iconic footwear that has accompanied royal brides to the altar. Examples of royal shoes are numerous in the history of the celebrations of noble families. One above all the pair of shoes worn by Queen Elizabeth for her wedding, in 1947, with Prince Philip; in fact, the queen for the sumptuous occasion combined her Norman Hartnell satin wedding dress with a pair of matching satin sandals. The fabric of the crossed sandals was inarsiated with silver string pearls, which complemented the 10,000 pearls that embellished her wedding dress.

The wedding shoes of Elizabeth II. Arthur TannerGetty

You can not miss the shoes that Princess Diana wore on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles. Paired with David Emanuel’s gorgeous dress, Princess Diana’s wedding shoes were dizzying. The shoemaker who designed the regal pair was the famous Clive Shilton, who had been expressly asked – by Diana himself – to make a pair of shoes that would not make the princess taller than her future husband; so the famous designer created a pair of satin and lace slippers, with a low heel, decorated with 500 sequins, 100 pearls and suede sole with bows with a small ‘C’ and ‘D’ painted under the heel, with the addition of a heart between the two initials.

Kate Middleton’s wedding shoes. Anwar HusseinGetty Loading... Advertisements

Another princess also wore very special shoes for the wedding day. Grace Kelly – or rather Princess Grace of Monaco – when she married Prince Rainier III in 1956, turned to David Evins, one of the best footwear designers in America at the time, to create a pair of bespoke shoes. The shoes were characterized by a sweet rounded toe and a heel of about 5 centimeters, all decorated with elegant lace patterns and a rosette on top, embellished with delicate beads and transparent glass beads. How it reveals Tatler, Princess Grace of Monaco had a copper penny hidden in her right shoe, a cute auspicious symbol.

Finally, to mention the three royal marriages – and the three consequent pairs of royal shoes – among the most recent: that of Kate Middleton with the pricipe William, that of Meghan Markle with Prince Harry, and that of Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Not much was seen of Kate Middleton’s wedding shoes under Sarah Burton’s gorgeous dress for Alexander McQueen, but during a 2011 exhibition at Buckingham Palace later that year, they turned out to be in an elegant ivory lace, with the round toe sewn by hand, again by Mcqueen.

The wedding shoes for Meghan Markle’s party. STEVE PARSONSGetty

It was fortunate to have been able to see both sets of wedding shoes worn by Meghan Markle on the day of her matremonage with Prince Harry in 2018. For the ceremony held in Windsor Chapel, Meghan wore a pair of classic silk satin shoes by Givenchy. For the evening reception in Frogmore, however, she opted for a pair of very elegant Aquazzurra heels with pale blue soles. Finally, the wedding of Princess Beatrice – in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 – was on the subject of sustainability, and the shoes she wore were a beautiful pair of champagne-colored Valentino heels, which the princess had already worn on the occasion of Kate and William’s wedding in 2011.

