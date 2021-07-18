The new cut for summer 2021, Kendall Jenner’s shag

Lovers of the star system will remember her because of the reality TV show focused on her family in which she took part for years aka Keeping up with the Kardashians (we are not yet ready to say goodbye ☹), while the fashion addicts because of his career as a supermodel: we are talking about Kendall Jenner, the 25-year-old American daughter of Kris and Bruce Jenner (who later became Caitlyn). Very engaged to NBA champion Davin Booker, Kendall is an Instagram star and never misses an opportunity to share with his 175 million followers shots that combine private life with the working sphere. Just among the many posts published by Kim’s sister we noticed one that catalyzed our attention: have you seen the brand new cut that sports on the cover of Elle Usa magazine? To say the least spet-ta-co-la-re and always on the piece becauseis the cut chosen is a shag, in other words the must-have cut of the summer.

The surprise was remarkable because we have always been used to seeing her with simpler and less structured cuts in fact, unlike her sisters, Kendall has never really dared in terms of hair, but something changed about a year ago when she decided to experiment with different looks such as boho hair of the 90s or when we saw her temporarily with a hair of a very light blond. We find that the choice to get out of the comfort zone and opt for a shag cut on a dark brown base with light lighter reflections at the hairline was a winning move. From the 70s vibes, the shag cut is depopulating in this summer 2021 (do you prefer it in the Shullet version or in the Shaggy Bob one?) because it is versatile, courageous and chic.

Loading... Advertisements

Hair trends summer 2021, shug cut is in fashion

The look was the work of the Greek hairstylist Panos Papandrianos but let’s find out in more detail: the cut of Kim’s sister was made on a medium-long helmet and the particularities are the scaled lengths, the thinned strands, the curtained fringe that falls to the sides of the face framing it while the styling is deliberately messy and slightly choppy. Despite its simplicity, the shag cut has a strong character, it is an alternative cut and achievable in a thousand different variations with many layers and scales of various lengths, last but not least, replicable on both a helmet and a long cut. On the cover of Elle, Kendall shines with her own light and exudes a certain rocker charm (probably also thanks to the make-up and dark enamel that matches great with the mood of her hair), if it were not for the wonderful diamond-set dress she wears and that makes her look like a modern princess. What do you think? We like it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io