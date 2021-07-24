The new releases of the week on TIMMUSIC

Emis Killa, Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Metallica with J Balvin, Lorde and…
Among the many novelties landed on TIMMUSIC in the last seven days the latest project by Emis Killa stands out, an explosive record full of crazy collaborations. Not to mention Coldplay, who give fans another taste of their next album, and J Balvin who even tries his hand at a cover of the legendary Metallica.
The new mixtape of Emis Killa, Keta Music vol 3, is the third chapter of the cult saga that has marked some of the main stages of the rapper’s career, from the beginning to today.
The album, on which some of the most appreciated producers of the current rap scene have worked side by side with Emis Killa, consists of eleven tracks, with the participation of exponents of the urban-rap scene such as J Lord, Rose Villain, Gemitaiz, Jake La Furia, Montenero, RollzRois, Massimo Pericolo, just to name a few. Among the most interesting songs of the project, we listen to Yellow night, born from the meeting with Madame and produced by Lazza.
On TIMMUSIC also came the new single by Coldplay, Coloratura, track that as Higher Power will be present in the disc to be released on October 15th entitled Music Of The Spheres.
In the song, ten minutes long, Chris Martin and associates play Pink Floyd, with spatial references both in the text and in the sound.
Space for passion and seduction with Camila Cabello and his ” Don’t Go Yet “, a piece written by the same artist together with Scott Harris, Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath and in which the percussion played by the acclaimed Cuban drummer Pedrito Martinez are the masters. The song anticipates his third album of unreleased songs Familia, soon to be released.
From the maxi charity project The Metallica Blacklist, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Black Albums with 53 crazy covers, TIMMUSIC has chosen the rap-rock version of Wherever I May Roam of J. Balvin with new texts. Other artists who have contributed to the special album (country, electronic music and hip hop songwriters) include Kamasi Washington, St. Vincent, Miley Cyrus, Jon Pardi and Phoebe Bridgers.
Back to the scene Gross, the New Zealand singer who conquered the charts of half the world with the hit Royals in 2013. The artist has just launched the single Stoned at the nail salon, anticipation of Solar Power, a disc that will see the light on August 20. The song wants to give another look inside the new project of Lorde who said: “I wrote this song after a long period of touring, a moment in which I asked myself many questions about myself and I had a kind of existential crisis. It’s a song to recommend if you want to take a break, just think about yourself and feel good.”
The playlist of the new releases of the week on TIMMUSIC continues with Filters + Nude, the new album of VillaBanks (one of the most discussed artists of recent years in the Italian urban scene), Conscience of lowlow with Brig (taste of the rapper’s next album that will be released on July 30), and Africa of Mannarino (reference to a mysterious and liberating irrationality represented by a woman-Africa, magical and powerful).