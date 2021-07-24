The new releases of the week on TIMMUSIC

Emis Killa, Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Metallica with J Balvin, Lorde and…

Among the many novelties landed on TIMMUSIC in the last seven days the latest project by Emis Killa stands out, an explosive record full of crazy collaborations. Not to mention Coldplay, who give fans another taste of their next album, and J Balvin who even tries his hand at a cover of the legendary Metallica.

here the playlist of new releases of the week!

>>>HE WILL BE THE NEW RELEASES ON TIMMUSIC!

The new mixtape of Emis Killa, Keta Music vol 3, is the third chapter of the cult saga that has marked some of the main stages of the rapper’s career, from the beginning to today.

The album, on which some of the most appreciated producers of the current rap scene have worked side by side with Emis Killa, consists of eleven tracks, with the participation of exponents of the urban-rap scene such as J Lord, Rose Villain, Gemitaiz, Jake La Furia, Montenero, RollzRois, Massimo Pericolo, just to name a few. Among the most interesting songs of the project, we listen to Yellow night, born from the meeting with Madame and produced by Lazza.

Loading... Advertisements

On TIMMUSIC also came the new single by Coldplay, Coloratura, track that as Higher Power will be present in the disc to be released on October 15th entitled Music Of The Spheres.