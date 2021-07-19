the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie

A light camel-colored trench coat, a pair of wide leg trousers, a gray fabric mask, a maxi-bag by Celine. Angelina Jolie’s look portrayed as she leaves John F. Kennedy International Airport along with her six children, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt is the official symbol of the start of the travel season in style. At the exit of the airport, the star and ex-wife of Brad Pitt showed off a minimal and sophisticated look, far from her classic all-black suits, consisting instead of a camel-colored trench coat by Dior combined with a pair of wide leg model chambray trousers and low Valentino leather sandals.

The undisputed protagonist of the outfit is the bag by Celine by Angelina Jolie, a maxi tote bag in fabric with Triomph decoration and leather finishes, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar US. Capacious, functional and with clean lines, the Cabas Orizzontale bag by Celine is one of the iconic pieces with monogram of the maison that is therefore confirmed as the ideal bag to travel this Summer 2021. The Cabas bag by Celine was chosen by the star in its black version but is also available in broun and fox red colors. Loose, smooth hair, light makeup, and a coordinated cherry-colored manicure and pedicure complemented Angelina Jolie’s travel look.

The star of Maleficent he recently turned 46, celebrated with his children last week at the TAO restaurant in Los Angeles. “They had a wonderful day celebrating at home and then the boys surprised her with a special dinner out,” a source close to the family told People.

The trip to New York could be a continuation of the festivities, the actress was in fact warned again yesterday on the streets of the city with her children while buying take away food and drinks. For the occasion Angelina Jolie wore a very simple white t-shirt with a pocket, a wide gray skirt and low-heeled sandals.

