The Outer Worlds Free PC Game Download Full Version

The Outer Worlds is a sci-fi first-person role-playing game developed by Obsidian Entertainment. I’m talking about a band whose portfolio includes productions like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords, Fallout: New Vegas, or the Pillars of Eternity series. The game was released by Private Division, under this brand, Take-Two Interactive helps independent developers. It is worth noting that the discussed title was seen by Leonard Boyarsky and Tim Cain, that is, developers, to whom we owe the creation of the first installment of the Fallout series. Free The Outer Worlds download for PC.

The Outer Worlds Plot

The Outer Worlds takes place in a retro-futuristic universe. During the game, we played the role of a settler awakened from hibernation, who, along with thousands of other people, traveled to a new terrestrial colony in the Halcyon star system located on the edge of the galaxy. As it soon turns out, his ship veered off by itself and the protagonist finds the trail of a conspiracy involving large corporations. How the fate of the settlers will roll and what role our hero will play depends on the actions and decisions of the player, as well as his relationship with the characters and factions operating in the game world, including the corporations mentioned above.

The Outer Worlds Mechanics

In The Outer Worlds, the action was shown from a first-person perspective (FPP). The driving force of the game is the main and secondary missions that the hero can perform alone or with his companions controlled by artificial intelligence. These characters can join us during the adventure, and they are equipped not only with their own stories and motivations (associated with separate missions) but also with individual abilities. To get to know your companions better, you must occasionally look aboard a spaceship, which we use as a base and means of transportation.

Traveling through various places, in which you can find picturesque landscapes, as well as the interiors of buildings and space stations, we face various opponents, from hostile people, through combat robots, to monsters that are the result of a failed colonies terraforming process. The fights take place in real-time, just like in shooting games, and during them, just as skillful as our team’s combat potential is the skillful juggling of heroes’ abilities (teammates can be given simple commands).

As the protagonist progresses, he gains experience and advances to the next levels, gradually increasing six basic attributes, buying additional benefits, and expanding the range of skills (which can be useful both on the battlefield and during exploration or conversations with the NPCs). It differs from other representatives of the genre The Outer Worlds, flaws, the game tracks our actions, trying to find an activity in which we are not particularly good, and then offers us a related punishment; If we accept it, we will receive an additional benefit in return.

Title: The Outer Worlds

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Outer Worlds minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10

Processor : Intel quad-core 2.0 GHz or dual-core 2.6 GHz

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or AMD Radeon HD 5700

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 16 GB available space

The Outer Worlds Recommended Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10

Processor : Intel i7-4770 or AMD FX-8350

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 16 GB available space

