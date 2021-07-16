“The princess told Harry not to marry her because she was incapable and unsuitable”

“Do not marry her, it is unsuitable for you and for the country”. So it was ordered to Harry before the wedding with Meghan Markle. Tick the backstage and the truth about the marriage that took place in April 2018. His aunt, Princess Anne, had thought of warning the prince. The second child of the Queen Elizabeth had sensed even before dWilliam and Kate Middleton that the former actress was not able to fill that role inside the Royal Family. One and a half years after the Megxit.

Meghan Markle, the backstory on marriage

Prince William had asked his brother to wait and get to know her a little earlier, while Princess Anne had openly sided against the couple. Ironic, however, the comment of the Duke of Edinburgh: «Actresses date but do not marry». The only real opposer to the wedding, however, seems to have been Princess Anne. During the engagement to Meghan, Prince Harry had to fight against the family to get the duchess accepted.

In 2019 the royal expert Katie Nicholl, interviewed for the documentary “Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?”, declared: «William worried about Harry when he saw that the relationship with Meghan was going on fast. His was only a fraternal, benevolent interest, but in the end it caused the opposite effect. Harry was annoyed by William’s control and thought he didn’t agree with the marriage».

To this story the book of Lady Colin Campbell, “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story“, adds another backstory that dates back to 2018. “Princess Anne strenuously defended her idea, namely ‘not to marry that girl, is unsuitable. It is wrong for us, it is wrong for the country, it is wrong for the role that awaits it.’ And that turned out to be true.». For Lady Colin Campbell it was Princess Anne who made the joke about Archie’s color but without racist intent: “It has been misunderstood, the color of the skin has nothing to do with it. Her concern was about Meghan’s inability to adapt to the role, her background away from Palace protocols, she saw risks on the horizon.

