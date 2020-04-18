the protected Rihanna poses in an incredible dress !

Paola Locatelli continues to put on a show for his fans ! Indeed, the protégé Rihanna has unveiled a look sublime on Instagram !

Paola Locatelli becomes a true it-girl ! Since his encounter with Rihanna, the young 16 year old girl cased on the web. She has also just agree with her new look. Discover the shot !

Paola Locatelli benefits of containment to spoil his fans. Indeed, the pretty brunette sharing photos on his profile to stay in touch with its subscribers. And the star does not do things by half !

Selfie, a souvenir of travel, or shooting pro… Paola never misses the opportunity to put full view to the internet users. And it works ! The young woman now has more than 1 million subscribers. Amazing !

Yesterday, the protégé Rihanna has yet to hit hard ! This time, the youtubeuse took laying in a field of flowers. And his look has not left anyone indifferent.

Paola Locatelli reveals a sublime dress in electric blue. She wears a gown tightened at the waist, and ultra low-cut. The bomb then leaves it to catch a glimpse its plastic dream. And it is canon !

The starlet made a moue boudeuse and looks at the horizon. It also deals with a make-up very natural, which contrasts with her red lipstick. No doubt : Paola knows how to its strengths forward !

Paola Locatelli ultra sexy : it puts everyone in agreement !

The pretty brunette has made sensation with this cliché. In fact, internet users are more than 210 000 to succumb to its charm. But that’s not all ! A friend of Rihanna has also received hundreds of compliments.

“The perfect girl “, “Beautiful dress “, “What a beauty “, “I have no words, you’re still beautiful “ can we thus read in the comments. It is, therefore, still a no-fault for Paola Locatelli !

At only 16 years old, the star of Youtube unleashes the web. It must be said that his photos are superb ! And containment does not appear to change its habits !

The starlet, therefore, has not finished making us dream with his shots ! We then wait to see her next looks. Not you ?

