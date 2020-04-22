the protégé Rihanna comes to the aid of Hospitals !

Nice gesture of Paola Locatelli ! The protégé Rihanna sends participates in the fashion week from her home… And gives hospitals !

She was only 16 years old but already a great sense of priorities. Like Rihanna, Paola Locatelli comes to the aid of hospitals ! The girl participates in Fashion Week Quarantine. To help the body medical.

One idea, that of Camille Hurel and Estelle Chen. The fashion week is removed due to the epidemicthe two women have decided to create a virtual version… But they don’t stop there !

They have thus decided to use this idea to help caregivers. Overwhelmed by the coronavirus, and they need help… The gifts will be so donated ! An opportunity for Paola Locatelli.

The protégé Rihanna is indeed a help people in the hard since the beginning of the Covid. This time, she found it : the fashion week ! One principle, simple, fast, efficient…

Paola Locatelli explains in its caption. First, “you take a picture during an activity type containment. ” Easy, it is in fact all the days… But the problem lies elsewhere.

Paola Locatelli in the footsteps of Rihanna

The goal of Fashion Week remains so to this. “In keeping shifted too much, chic, evening outfit..) with the #FashionWeekQuarantine. And share the link of the prize pool ! ”

“During this difficult period “Paola Locatelli is fixed, therefore, a purpose. ” Collect a max of donations for the foundation of the hospitals of France ! “ With his friends, we start the photo session.

You will find the pretty young woman in a very beautiful blue dress. A book in hand. Rihanna would be proud of his protégé. The star has already given you to help people in the hard…

Rihanna gives for for associations, Paola Locatelli follows its trace. ” We can all mobilize to defend the same cause ! Together we are stronger ! ”

A beautiful programme, so… And the photos are very funny. Why not put on a nice dress and send a photo to the Fashion Week Quarantine ? Rihanna will no doubt be thrilled !

