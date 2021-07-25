the second child with Offset is coming

Cardi B, 28, is expecting her second child from Offset, 29. The rapper gave the news to the world on Sunday night, showing off her belly to the BET Awards 2021 where she performed – the showy belly on display through the transparency of the shimmering jumpsuit – with her husband and his group, the Migos. “Cardi B and Offset literally bring us life,” joked presenter Taraji P. Henson. A few hours later the social photos.

The news of the second baby is only the latest plot twist in the turbulent realisation between Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus (these are the real names of the rappers).

The two they had married in secret on September 20, 2017 and by June 2018 they had become parents of a little girl: Kulture Kulture Kiari Cephus. Only six months later Cardi B during a concert had announced the separation, due, it is rumored, to the infidelity of him. Then, in September 2020, the rapper had filed the divorce papers in court in Fulton County, Georgia. Two months later the two, surprisingly, were back together.

That things have been spinning wonderfully since then was demonstrated by the tender posts dedicated by Cardi B, on Instagram, to her husband. Like the video of a few days ago that portrayed him with the little Kulture on the occasion of the Father’s Day: «You are a fantastic father” wrote Cardi B. Now we find out that Offset, who also has three other children from previous relationships, is about to become a fantastic dad of 5.



