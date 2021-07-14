The Second Half of Season 4 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Starts on July 15

Publisher Activision has announced that the second half of the fourth season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone kicks off on July 15th.

Multiplayer

Rush card (6×6).

Capture the Flag and Paintball Moshpit modes.

Rush 24/7 and Cranked Moshpit playlists.

Zombie

Map Mauer der Toten.

Operative Weaver from NATO (in season).

The Mule Kick perk allows agents to carry three weapons instead of two.

CRBR-S pistol and OTs-9 submachine gun.

Melee weapons Mace (in season).

The item for crafting is the LT53 Kazimir grenade, which sucks in and neutralizes the undead.

New tests and lore.

Warzone

Payload mode: 40 operatives must escort two convoys of vehicles through a series of checkpoints. Players will be able to build or destroy barriers and buy buildings to help the team. Contracts will also help to successfully complete the operation.

The reward for the killstreak is an automatic turret.

A Blueprint Blitz event type that will allow you to earn blueprints for weapons.

In addition, from July 22 to July 29, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a free trial with access to multiplayer and Zombie mode.