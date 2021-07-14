Games

The Second Half of Season 4 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Starts on July 15

Posted on
Publisher Activision has announced that the second half of the fourth season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone kicks off on July 15th.

Multiplayer
  • Rush card (6×6).
  • Capture the Flag and Paintball Moshpit modes.
  • Rush 24/7 and Cranked Moshpit playlists.
Zombie
  • Map Mauer der Toten.
  • Operative Weaver from NATO (in season).
  • The Mule Kick perk allows agents to carry three weapons instead of two.
  • CRBR-S pistol and OTs-9 submachine gun.
  • Melee weapons Mace (in season).
  • The item for crafting is the LT53 Kazimir grenade, which sucks in and neutralizes the undead.
  • New tests and lore.
Warzone
  • Payload mode: 40 operatives must escort two convoys of vehicles through a series of checkpoints. Players will be able to build or destroy barriers and buy buildings to help the team. Contracts will also help to successfully complete the operation.
  • The reward for the killstreak is an automatic turret.
  • A Blueprint Blitz event type that will allow you to earn blueprints for weapons.

In addition, from July 22 to July 29, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a free trial with access to multiplayer and Zombie mode.

