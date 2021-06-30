The Sims 4: And the Kingdom of Magic PC Game Free Download Full Version

The Sims 4: The Sims 4: And the Kingdom of Magic is another extension of the fourth installment of the popular Electronic Arts series. The project was developed by the EA Maxis studio, that is, the authors of all the productions of this brand.

Sims 4 free download. The Sims 4: Kingdom of Magic free download

Kingdom of Mechanical Magic

Land of Magic is a traditional design extension whose main objective is to expand the game with new elements and options. Thanks to Realm of Magic, a portal that leads to the fantastic land known as Glimmerbrook appears in the world of The Sims 4, covering both a welcoming city and a gloomy forest. In this place, the heroes meet magical teachers who will teach them spells that allow them, for example, to conjure food or turn a person into an object. In Glimmerbrook, players also have the opportunity to experiment with potions, including immortality or getting rid of the curse.

There were also duels with other adherents of the magical arts. Another attraction is the option of summoning a family member, such as a dragon or a fairy, who will protect our sim and help him fulfill his tasks. The extension also offers a lot of new clothing, such as capes and dresses, and accessories. Some of them have magical properties, allowing, for example, to enchant the crowd. The authors have also prepared many additional articles.

Discover the Neighborhood – An unreal world awaits your Sim, and when you stumble upon the secret portal, mystical discoveries are at every turn. Interact with family members, cast spells on Sims around you, and brew potions for friends and foes.

Learn the Trade: Study the classical teachings, get expert sorcerers to train your Sim, and become a spellcaster by completing a mission. Collect and cast spells to make Sims fight, conjure food, or even turn others into objects. Create drinkable potions to make Sims fall in love, remove unwanted curses, or live forever!

Loading... Advertisements

Get Real Familiar – An ethereal familiar or protector will help your Sim become the Spellcaster they were meant to be. Summon a dragon, fairy, or familiar that best suits your Sim’s personality as a personal guard and give it a creative name.

Dress for Supernatural Success – Get in the spirit of witchcraft with outfits that suit your Sim. Overdone attire is cauldron-ready, while a low-key ensemble is perfect for casting new spells. Pick up wands and brooms to finish the look, then decorate the rooms with lovely items.

Download The Sims 4: Kingdom of Magic completely free of charge!

The Sims 4: Kingdom of Magic free Download

Download Now

Title: The Sims 4: And the Realm of Magic

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Sims 4: Kingdom of Magic minimum requirements:

OS: Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 | 64-bit version required in Windows 7 for the Cats and Dogs and The Four Seasons expansions

PROCESSOR : 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers with integrated graphics IP sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent)

MEMORY : 2 GB of RAM minimum | 4GB of RAM for Cats and Dogs and Four Seasons expansion

HARD DRIVE: At least 11 GB * of free space and at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games

DVD – ROM: Unit of DVD – ROM, only required for installation

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support. Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible

DIRECTX : DirectX 9.0ccompatible

The Sims 4: Kingdom of Magic Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz

Memory : 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 or better

Hard disk: 18 GB

How to download The Sims 4: Kingdom of Magic :