The Sims 4: Island Life Free PC Game Download Full Version

The Sims 4: Island Living is a great extension to the extremely popular and unique life simulator The Sims 4, which debuted for sale in 2014. The developer of the add-on, which was announced during E3 2019, is, as usual, the American company Electronic Arts. Free The Sims 4: Island Life download MAC and PC.

The Sims 4: Clockwork Island Living

The Sims 4: Island Living allows our Sims to live in the sunny Sulani Landfill, offering several new construction plots, locations, and many unique activities. The game’s creators were inspired by the Polynesian culture, which was reflected in the architecture, nature, and customs of this tropical paradise. Our charges will benefit from the benefits of sandy beaches and a clean ocean. Sims can not only lazily sunbathe on the shore or set up sandcastles, but also play with dolphins, go fishing, swimming, and snorkeling, or running on a jet ski. In their spare time, they will get acquainted with the local culture and friendly natives, participate in traditional festivals and barbecues or drink a cup of a local drink called kava together.

When our Sims run out of money, they can try to earn a living as fishermen, lifeguards, or swim instructors. The authors also prepared a new career as an ecologist that deals with the protection of the flora and fauna of Sulani, as well as cleaning the beaches and forests of trash left by tourists. New tropical outfits, clothing accessories, and hairstyles await fans as well. We will build a colorful island villa with direct access to the sea thanks to new building materials and furniture. A great attraction is also the possibility to create the magical abilities of Sim-mermaid. In the editor, you can choose, for example, the shape of the fins and the color of the scales.

Loading... Advertisements

The Sims 4: Island Life Download MAC and PC

Download Now

Title: The Sims 4: Island Living

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Sims 4: Island Living minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP (SP3) / Vista (SP2) / 7 (SP1) / 8 / 8.1

Processor : 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or ​​equivalent (for computers with integrated graphics IP sets the game requires 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 a 2 GHz or equivalent)

Memory : 2 GB RAM minimum

Hard disk: at least 9 GB of free space and at least 1 GB of additional space for custom content and saved games

Graphics card: 128MB graphics memory and Pixel Shader 3.0 support Supported graphics cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

Sound card: DirectX compatible

DirectX : DirectX 9.0c

Others: mouse and keyboard. Reader DVD if only physical buying for installation.

The Sims 4: Island Living Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5 2.33 GHz

Memory : 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 or better

Hard disk: 18 GB

How to Download The Sims 4: Island Living: