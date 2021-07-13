Games

The Story of RWBY in 2022 Will Be Continued by the Head of Arrowfell

Publisher Arc System Works and studio WayForward and Rooster Teeth have announced that the two-dimensional adventure game saydskrollernaya RWBY: Arrowfell be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022.
Arrow fell is a new chapter in the acclaimed RWBY adventure series based on the Red, White, Black, Yellow anime series. Its action takes place in the futuristic world of Remnant, and the main characters are four students of one of the hunter academies, fighters against the creatures of Grimm.
RWBY: Arrowfell takes place concurrently with the events of Volume 7 of RWBY, and was written by the original RWBY writers. The RWBY team will face new enemies and never-before-seen threats. You can instantly switch between the four heroines in single or multiplayer games.

