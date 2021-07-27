the struggle to get out of the “traumatizing and depressing” custody of the father continues

Months go by, but Britney Spears’ battle for independence continues. On July 26, the singer’s legal team filed a petition to remove her father Jamie from the position of guardian of his estate, marking another step in the legal dispute to allow Spears to regain control of his life and finances. In the documents, which ask the court to appoint a neutral professional as a new guardian, Britney’s team claims that the current situation is “traumatizing, insane and depressing” for the pop star, asking the court to remove Mr. Spears, who has controlled his daughter’s finances since 2008, from his current duties.

Currently Jamie continues to be in charge of his daughter’s personal affairs, but Britney’s team line remains to replace him with a trustee – jason rubin was mentioned, Californian accountant – without ending the conservatorship as a whole, although the documents open up the possibility that Britney Spears could ask to end the guardianship at a later date. The prosecution alleges that Jamie Spears improperly used the singer’s money to enrich himself, retaining a percentage of its revenue that would amount to more than 2 million dollars. The document signed by Mathew S. Rosengart, Britney’s new lawyer, also mentions the testimony of last June 23 that explained that the singer would be drugged after refusing to perform: “Regardless of whether Mr. Spears contests the testimony of his daughter and the perception of the status quo, Mrs Spears’ testimony is genuine and makes it clear that Mr. Spears’ continued presence as a guardian is not in her interest.”

Browse gallery

“Mr. Spears’ lawyer has publicly stated that he loves his daughter and wants the best for her,” the document added. “Taking this literally, this petition shouldn’t even be necessary, because Mr. Spears should voluntarily resign from office.” This 127-page report is the first to come from Britney’s new lawyer. hired after a judge allowed her to choose her own lawyer in mid-July. In a previous legal filing, Jamie Spears’ lawyers argued that the man always acted in the best interests of his daughter and that his “only motivation was his unconditional love for her and a fierce desire to protect her from those who seek to take advantage of her.” The filing also includes statements by Montgomery and Britney Spears’ mother Lynne, both of which support the singer’s request to remove her father from the role. The judge said he will rule on the new complaint at the end of September.

READ ALSO

Free Britney Spears, the singer’s first victory and the request to “incriminate” her father

READ ALSO

Britney Spears, the mother: “I’m very worried”

READ ALSO

Britney Spears spoke in court against her father: “I’m traumatized, I want my life back”