The Surge 2 Free PC Game Download Full Version

The Surge 2 is the second installment of the soul production cycle, released in 2017. The production was created by the authors of the original, namely the Deck 13 studio, which previously worked with the Polish team CI Games on the game Lords of the Fallen. Free The Surge 2 download Spanish.

The Surge 2 Plot

The Surge 2 takes us on a journey to the dark science fiction universe created for the first part of the series, in which machines turned against people. We meet the main character when his plane is shot down by a nanobarrow over the suburbs of Jericho. A few weeks later, the protagonist wakes up in a dilapidated prison and quickly realizes that the metropolis is in chaos: Rebel robots are rampant in its streets, prompting the army to declare martial law, leaving the ordinary citizens to their luck. As if that weren’t enough, a huge storm descended on Jericho.

The Surge 2 Mechanics

In The Surge 2, the action was shown from a third-person perspective (TPP). Traveling through vast locations, we dealt primarily with fighting enemies. The hero equipped with an exoskeleton uses melee weapons, but in his hand, there is also a combat drone, the skillful use of which can change the fate of many duels.

The confrontations have a dynamic character, and during them the tactical sense is useful. We need to carefully observe the movements of the opponents to find gaps in their defense as soon as possible and stop their attacks (if at the same time we indicate the direction from which the blow is coming, we will be able to counterattack). Also, as in the first part of the series, here it should be aimed at specific parts of the opponent’s body. By attacking an armored member, we can cut it to take the weapon or armament after the battle. While we focus on the weak point, we ensure the possibility of a quick death.

During the game, we earn so-called Modular Points, which allow you to increase your life, stamina, and energy supply (necessary to use the special abilities of individual armor items). In addition, we increased the protagonist’s combat potential with the help of special implants that provide him with various abilities. The drone mentioned above is also susceptible to modification, which makes it increasingly indispensable support for us during the adventure.

The Surge 2 Download for PC

Title: The Surge 2

Genre: Role / Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Surge 2 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

Processor : AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) / Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz)

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB, AMD Radeon R9 280 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

The Surge 2 Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

Processor : AMD FX-8370 (4.0 GHz) / Intel Core i7-3820 (3.6 GHz)

Memory : 16GB RAM

Graphics: 6GB, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

