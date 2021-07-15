the tiktoker with wraparound glasses and butterfly clothespins

TikTok star Addison showed off on social media a look that looks like it came out of an issue of Cioé or an MTV video clip: for a birthday party in West Hollywood she chose a fuchsia pink minidress with a cartoon print, rectangular sunglasses and pigtails on the sides of her face. Now it’s official: the two thousand years are back!

the two thousand years are back in fashion, with their corollary of pink mini-dresses and glossy accessories for hair: clips, clothespins in the form of a butterfly, bracelets from beads. The fault (or merit) lies with Generation Z, who in the zero years was still in the cradle and now enjoys experimenting with braes, frisé and low-waisted jeans.

The “Two Thousand Years” look by Addison Rae

Addison Rae showed off on social media a look that seems to come out of an issue of I.e. of twenty years ago (when she was just born). The tiktoker was at the birthday party of record executive Carter Gregory in West Hollywood and for the festive evening she decided to show off a tight-fitting minidress – actually a long t-shirt – fuchsia pink, with a “cartoon” style print and the inscription “Alive” well in evidence. But the real touch in vintage comes from the accessories: flip-flops with wedge (strictly pink), shoulder bag and rectangular black sunglasses, reminiscent of those of Keanu Reeves in the famous film Matrix.

Addison Rae with a pink minidress and braccine

She chose to leave her blond hair loose on her shoulders, framed by two “mini braids“, the thin braccine on the sides of the face. In short, a mix between Lizzie McGuire and Britney Spears, complete with chewing gum artfully pulled for the photo. The hair stylist Kiley Fitzgerald has chosen to complete everything with two shocking pink clip in the shape of plastic butterfly, an accessory similar to those we found as a child as a gift with magazines or in bags of chips. Addison Rae also confirms it: it’s time for glossy fashion, the colorful accessories and a bit kitsch in Polly Pocket style. Girls, it’s time to fish out the old I.e. to find inspiration for the summer!