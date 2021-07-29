News

the trailer for the documentary In Wonder with Camila Cabello

Posted on
written by
Jeanne Codella

October 20, 2020

shawn mendes camila cabello

Shawn Mendes Has just unveiled the trailer for its first Netflix documentary, titled In Wonder! In the very first scene, the 22-year-old musician is shown shirtless and hopping in the shower.

In Wonder he follows his journey towards self-discovery. After that the physical and emotional demands of his rise and his last world tour pushed him towards a personal and musical showdown. The documentary is a sincere look at a songwriter and performer struggling with celebrity pressures and the emotional changes of coming of age. All this while the world looks at it.

Centered largely around his rise and recent tour, the film offers unprecedented access to Mendes’ private life both at home and while traveling through North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. And it features years of footage as he went from child prodigy to global superstar.

In the documentary by Shawn Mendes there is also Camila Cabello

For those who wonder, of course his girlfriend Camila Cabello it’s in the documentary. There are in fact clips of the performance along with the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 and more.

In one part of the trailer, Shawn is sitting at the piano and Camila says, “It looks like your heart.” And the sweetest moment comes at the end of the trailer where shawn is heard saying, “My song comes up on the radio or something, and I think, ‘It’s all about you, it’s always been there. They’ve always talked about you.’ She says, “What do you mean? .” I say, They are all for you. Like every song I’ve written,” he continued.

