the video makes the rounds of the web

Cardi B she’s back. After climbing the charts with the record-breaking single “WAP”, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, the Bronx-born singer released the highly anticipated sequel: “Up”. Already from the previews given on Instagram you could guess it: the video of “Up” is definitely provocative, brave, funny. And the fans welcomed him with incredible enthusiasm.

“Up”, the new single by Cardi B During a live stream before the premiere of the video, Cardi B revealed the inspiration behind her new single. “I wanted a more neighborhood song. I feel like my last song (“WAP”) is too sexy,” she told fans. I wanted to do something more gangsta, more arrogant“. Along with the song, Cardi B also released a music video, recorded during the Christmas period. Directed by Tanu Muino, the video opens with the singer standing on a tombstone with the inscription “RIP 2020”, before trying her hand at some daring moves together with her dancers. A series of changes of look follow one another, from the dominatrix dressed in black leather to the white drapes while dancing on the hood of a Bentley, up to the fluorescent micro dresses in favor of twerking.