the video makes the rounds of the web

Cardi B she’s back. After climbing the charts with the record-breaking single “WAP”, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, the Bronx-born singer released the highly anticipated sequel: “Up”.
Already from the previews given on Instagram you could guess it: the video of “Up” is definitely provocative, brave, funny. And the fans welcomed him with incredible enthusiasm.
“Up”, the new single by Cardi B
During a live stream before the premiere of the video, Cardi B revealed the inspiration behind her new single. “I wanted a more neighborhood song. I feel like my last song (“WAP”) is too sexy,” she told fans. I wanted to do something more gangsta, more arrogant“.
Along with the song, Cardi B also released a music video, recorded during the Christmas period. Directed by Tanu Muino, the video opens with the singer standing on a tombstone with the inscription “RIP 2020”, before trying her hand at some daring moves together with her dancers. A series of changes of look follow one another, from the dominatrix dressed in black leather to the white drapes while dancing on the hood of a Bentley, up to the fluorescent micro dresses in favor of twerking.
Cardi B’s new projects
“Up” anticipates the second album by Cardi B, the sequel to “Invasion of Privacy” of 2018 which – by his own admission – will include much more intimate and personal texts.
“My music will always make a woman feel tough, fearless. But this album will be totally different. Of course, there will be my moments Lemonade, my personal relationships and my private life”, she told Elle.
Meanwhile, Cardi B is preparing to debut as a protagonist on the big screen: she was in fact chosen as lead actress of “Assisted Living”, a new comedy by Paramount Pictures. A cinematic experience, this, which follows the memorable role in “The Girls of Wall Street”, a film with Jennifer Lopez (photo) and Constance Wu). Based on a true story, “Assisted Living” will see Cardi B in the role of the little criminal Amber who, to escape the police, disguises herself as an elderly lady and tries to hide in her grandmother’s nursing home.
A decidedly unusual role for the provocative rapper, famous for his sensual videos and for the explicit lyrics of the songs. After all, over the years Cardi B has evolved. And, the credit, also goes to motherhood: in 2018 Kulture was born, had by the rapper Offset. “I want her to be bilingual, to do boxing and to know everything about her parents,” she said of her.