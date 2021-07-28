the walk among the curious- Corriere.it

of Federica Bandirali

The Bennifers on holiday on the island, after Saint-Tropez. In the summer of 2018 the singer had been in the same location with ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

the couple of the summer, the one that is driving social media and world gossip magazines crazy. The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (the flashback 20 years later) has these days an all-Italian location, the island of Capri. After the kiss posted by the American actress and singer on her 52nd birthday, Lopez chose Capri for a romantic holiday in the company of her boyfriend. The couple, as can be seen from the photos, walks quietly, hand in hand, through the streets of the center, aware of being filmed by mobile phones and cameras ready to immortalize the walk and shopping of the two.

As normal tourists Lopez and Affleck would seem almost two tourists like many others, if it were not precisely for the flashes around and for the (discreet) bodyguards that surround them. No hotel for i Bennifer (so nicknamed by followers) but their stay on board the luxurious yacht Valerie, arrived on July 27 in the crystal clear Italian waters from Saint-Tropez. The boat, 85 meters, a real floating villa with six decks, elevators and maxi private pool. Upon arrival in Capri here is the walk – among curious and fans – in the central Via delle Botteghe. For Lopez a total white look with shorts and micro knit and a designer bag (Valentino) coordinated with the straw hat with a wide-brimmed straw hat, like a real diva.

Shopping After the walk the couple stops for a bite at the restaurant Le Camerelle, to taste the typical dishes of Mediterranean cuisine. Icon of style and muse of many maisons, Lopez with Affleck has gone shopping in the Capri boutique of Brunello Cucinelli and also in the famous Faraone Mennella jewelry store where there was the founder and designer to welcome them, Amedeo Scognamiglio. Ben Affleck showed great interest in the origin and quality of precious stones while Lopez tried the jewels (which she regularly wears in New York) by consulting her stylist. There was no lack of selfies in the large mirror of the luxurious boutique (with the social people waiting to see them on the pop star’s profile). Obviously outside a crowd of delirium fans — but also paparazzi — have blocked the narrow street of Via Fuorlovado.

In Capri with the former in 2018 Capri must really be in the heart of JLo considering that in 2018 he had spent his holidays on the island together with his ex Alexander Rodriguez. Lopez and Rodriguez were also planning the wedding in Italy, to be celebrated initially in 2020, but then postponed due to the pandemic. Now with her there is Ben and everything is different. The love escape will continue in Sardinia.