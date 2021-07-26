News

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande sang together for the first time live “Save Your Tears”

Among the most appreciated duets of the 2021 edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards there is undoubtedly that of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, who together sang for the first time live the remix of “Save Your Tears”.

The performance began with the Canadian artist alone on stage who, after singing the first verse of the song, introduced Ari welcomed by the Applause and from the cries of the audience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Np9SBayM9DE

“Save Your Tears Remix” was released last April 23 accompanied by an animated music video starring the two artists.

This is the third collaboration scored by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, after “Off The Table”, song featured on the singer’s latest album “Positions” and “Love Me Harder”, their first joint single released in 2014.

For Ari, the one at the iHeartRadio Music Awards was her first performance as a Lady Gomez. Saturday, May 15 the pop star married boyfriend Dalton Gomez: an intimate ceremony, with less than 20 family and friends, who gathered in the artist’s home in Montecito, California, decorated with flowers hanging from the ceiling and candles everywhere.

Ariana wore a white dress by Vera Wang who you can learn more here.

