The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, the remix of Save Your Tears is coming soon

Spare the tears, because it’s coming a collaboration between The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. Friday, April 23, in fact, will be released the remix of one of the most famous songs of the singer, Save Your Tears, in collaboration with the pop star.

Both have announced the collaboration by publishing, on their social profiles, a fragment of about 8 seconds of the track that will see them working together once again.

2020 has certainly been a particularly lucky year for The Weeknd and Ariana Grande. The first in fact published, in the midst of the first lockdown, his fourth studio album After Hours. The album was a great success and is, even today, among the most listened to all over the world.

Also, one of the singles from the album, Blinding Lights, during 2020 has accumulated almost 3 billion global streams and reached the first position in the rankings of more than 30 countries. The success of The Weeknd is also the first song in music history to remain for a year inside the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

As if all this were not enough, his Halftime Show at last February’s Superbowl was a real success, which grew his sales by 385%.

As for Ariana Grande, however, as mentioned, her 2020 has also been decidedly stellar. On October 30, in fact, the singer released her sixth album, Positions. Among the featurings, among other things, also appears The Weeknd, with whom he collaborated on the track Off the Table. But that’s not all. Why Ariana Grande, last May 22, he met another world pop star, Lady Gaga, with whom he released the hit Rain On Me.

in short the remix of Save Your Tears it could be yet another icing on the cake of an incredible year for the two stars of world pop music.