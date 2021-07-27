The Weeknd and Ariana Grande together in a musical collaboration

The interpretative quality of weekend S Ariana Grand There is no doubt, but when these two voices come together, the result is great, which is why these two singers have become a trend, after Al Kindy announced a new collaboration.
With a video where you can only see a black background Abel McConnen Tesfai, the singer’s real name, announce what’s coming again and where the Florida-born voice can be heard and so that there’s no doubt about her identity, she tagged Grande in the post.
These two characters have a story together, in 2014 they recorded “Love me more” Then last year they also shared a microphone “Off the table” Who comes out on the disc “Positions” big.
The song that the two voices can appreciate, in the small fragment downloaded, is “Spare the tears.”, A piece released in 2021 on The Weeknd’s fourth album.
That said, fans of these two singers are already waiting for a remix of the aforementioned song that appears from the album “After hours” Canadian.
