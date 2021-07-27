News

The Weeknd, announced the remix of Save Your Tears with Ariana Grande

The announcement came via a short video posted on the Instagram profile of the Blinding Lights entry

A new version of the artist’s latest single is coming that has revolutionized the charts around the world. In the past The Weeknd has unveiled the collaboration with the voice of Dangerous Woman immediately arousing great enthusiasm in the public.

The Weeknd, the announcement on Instagram

Back from the success achieved with the performance proposed during theHalftime Show of the fifty-fifth super bowl, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, this is the name of the registry office, is preparing to dominate the charts again in every corner of the planet.

A little while ago the voice of Can’t Feel My Face has revealed the arrival of a duet with Ariana Grande, fresh from the collaboration with Demi Lovato on the notes of Met Him Last Night, a song contained within the album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

The Weeknd announced the release of the single through a video on the profile Instagram importantly more than thirty million followers who every day follow his life between music, photo shoots and work commitments.

In a short time the movie, lasting a few seconds, has obtained over a million likes and more than two and a half million views.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have already collaborated in the past, in fact in 2014 the voice of thank, u next published Love Me Harder as the fourth excerpt from the album My Everything.

The single has been a great success obtaining numerous and prestigious awards, including a gold disc in the UK for selling more than 400,000 copies.

